'Will go to war against India if...': Pakistan defence minister threatens military action over Indus Waters Treaty

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Pakistan threatens war with India over Indus Waters Treaty amid water security concerns and treaty violations.
Key points
• Pakistan's war threat
Pakistan’s defence minister warned that the country would go to war with India if its national security, including water security, is threatened by Indian actions under the Indus Waters Treaty.
• Indian water projects
Pakistan accused India of disrupting water supplies by accelerating projects that could violate the Indus Waters Treaty, including claims of stopping Indus water flow by June 2028.
• Treaty suspension
India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in response to Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorism, halting water-sharing until terrorism funding stops.
• Pakistan's water crisis
Pakistan faces severe water shortages affecting agriculture and livelihoods, with key canals reporting deficits up to 82%, exacerbating internal disputes.
• International pressure
Pakistan has urged the UN Security Council to intervene over India’s alleged violations of the Indus Waters Treaty, escalating diplomatic tensions.
Key statistics
80%
Percentage of Indus water basin allocated to Pakistan
64.1%
Deficit in North West Canal water flow
82%
Deficit in Dadu Canal water flow
115
Number of Indian projects inspected by Pakistan
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 June 2026, 15:13 IST