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'Never ever dare to do it': CJI Surya Kant fumes over litigant's father calling his brother, warns of contempt

The lawyer claimed that he was unaware of the conduct by the petitioner's father and apologised. The bench re-listed the matter for hearing.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcontempt

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