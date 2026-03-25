<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a>'s bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday castigated a person for making a phone call to his brother regarding a medical admission case which he was hearing and warned of contempt action against him.</p><p>A bench led by the CJI was hearing a matter concerning two general category candidates who sought admission under the minority quota in a Buddhist medical college. </p><p>Taking up the matter, the CJI asked why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against the petitioner's father, who apparently made the call.</p><p>"Why should there not be contempt against the father of your client? Are you aware of what he has done, or should I disclose it in open court,'' the CJI asked.</p><p>“He dares to call my brother on phone and asking him how did the CJI has passed this order? Will he dictate me,” the CJI added.</p>.AI must strengthen, not encroach delivering judgments: CJI Surya Kant.<p>The CJI told the counsel, “You verify, and then as counsel, you should first withdraw. If the client is misconducting. Even if he hides out of India, I know how to deal with these kinds of people. (You're) threatening me! Never ever dare to do it. Sometimes you think I'll transfer the case. I have dealt with these kinds of elements for last 23 years."</p><p>The lawyer claimed that he was unaware of the conduct by the petitioner's father and apologised. The bench re-listed the matter for hearing.</p><p>In January, the court strongly criticised the conversion of two general category candidates to Buddhism in an apparent bid to secure admission under the minority quota for postgraduate medical courses. </p><p>The court then said that the move was “another way of fraud,” and that such actions attempt to “snatch the rights of genuine bona fide minority community candidates.”</p><p>The counsel, representing the petitioners, had contended that his clients had converted to Buddhism, and produced certificates issued by the concerned authority claiming that they belonged to the Buddhist minority community.</p>