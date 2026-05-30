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Will hold one-time exam for 3,765 students who couldn't complete CUET-UG exam due to technical glitches: NTA

The exam was to be held in two shifts, but several complaints were made on social media about disruptions in the exams in the first shift.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 16:40 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsNTACUETtechnical glitches

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