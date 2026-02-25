<p>As the festival of colours approaches on the calendar, people gear up with water guns (<em>pichkari</em>), and smiles. Holika Dahan and Holi is all set to be welcomed with joy. But, a confusion remains, will Holika Dahan be celebrated on March 2 or March 3 this year? </p><p>According to <em>DrikPanchang.com</em>, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 3 (Tuesday), and it is considered to be one of the most blessed events to receive good fortune and observe the day good once again won over evil. This year, Holi will be celebrated on March 4.</p><p>With various myths revolving around the auspicious holiday, a story that captures the true essence is the story of Prahalad's devotion and his aunt, Holika's defeat. </p>.Change in dry day policy for Holi in Maharashtra? Government clarifies.<p><strong>The story of Prahalad and Holika</strong></p><p>Holika was the sister of Hiranyakashipu, a demon king in the Hindu mythology who had gained a boon from the gods to be nearly invincible. The demoness Holika possessed a gift, that made her immune to fire, and the two dreamt of the conquering the three world -- the underworld, the Earth, and the heavens.</p><p>Hiranyakashipu's son, Prahalad, was a devotee of Lord Vishnu from a very young age. And, the demon king prohibited the worship of the Lord under his reign. The two demons tried many attempts to harm young Prahalad, they threw him off tall cliffs, and even exposed him to deadly snakes, but the devotee's faith in Lord Vishnu kept him safe.</p><p>Hiranyakashipu sought his sister's help, after seeing every other tactic failing, and Holika would hold Prahalad in her lap and that would eventually burn the young boy, but keep Holika safe due to her gift. But, the boon would only help when she was alone amidst the flames, a bane they overlooked. </p><p>As Holika sat with Prahalad, Lord Vishnu's blessings took form in protecting his devotee, and reduced the demoness to ashes. It was after the Dahan that Lord Vishnu took the form of Lord Narasimha and killed the demon king, a triumph over evil. </p><p>The auspicious occasion is considered a shift to the spring across traditions followed by various societies, a day to celebrate social harmony and spiritual wellbeing. </p>