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Will implement women's reservation, no power can stop us: Rajnath Singh

Further, the people of Tamil Nadu were known for their faith and anyone trying to mock Sanatan Dharma "will fall before the eyes of the people."
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:46 IST
India NewsParliamentRajnath SinghIndia Politicswomen reservation

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