'Will miss his voice': Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi receives warm farewell from Rajya Sabha

<p>New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha bid farewell to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uniform-civil-code-key-to-national-integration-need-consensus-for-implementation-ex-cji-ranjan-gogoi-3362837">Ranjan Gogoi</a> who retired on Monday after completing his six-year term in office. </p><p>Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said as a distinguished jurist, Gogoi brought unparalleled legal acumen and experience to the deliberations of the House. </p>.<p>"His intervention in the Rajya Sabha reflected deep understanding of legislative process and public interest," he said.</p><p>"The House will certainly miss his voice counsel, measured intervention and gravitas he brought to the discussions."</p>.Why Rajya Sabha will not sit on March 19-20 and hold weekend sitting on March 28-29.<p>On behalf of the entire House, the chairman extended best wishes to him and said: "I wish that he will continue to contribute to the nation in different capacities with the same dedication, integrity and spirit of service that he has exemplified throughout his illustrious career."</p><p>Gogoi was nominated to the Upper House in March 2020.</p>