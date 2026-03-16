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'Will miss his voice': Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi receives warm farewell from Rajya Sabha

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said as a distinguished jurist, Gogoi brought unparalleled legal acumen and experience to the deliberations of the House.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaIndia PoliticsRanjan Gogoi

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