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Will not allow senior advocates to argue during partial court working days: Supreme Court

The apex court said it was being done to encourage young lawyers to argue their cases during the partial court working days from today till July 12.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSenior advocate

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