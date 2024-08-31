Will not stop till railways becomes guarantee of comfortable travel for everyone: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the railways has made big strides in addressing long-standing issues and will not stop till it becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for all sections of society.

The prime minister made these remarks during the virtual flag-off ceremony of three Vande Bharat Express trains.

"Through its hard work over the years, the railways has made big strides in addressing long-standing issues and offered new hopes and solutions. We will not stop until Indian Railways becomes a guarantee of comfortable travel for everyone," Modi said.