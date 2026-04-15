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Will not tolerate Modi govt's 'gerrymandering' of constituencies through delimitation: SP

Rajya Sabha floor leader Ramgopal Yadav said that the law on women's quota was unanimously passed by Parliament and not a single member voted against it.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:37 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSP

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