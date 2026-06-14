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Will PM Modi convey to Trump India's condemnation of killing of Indian sailors in US attack: Congress

"The 'deal' which was more like a steal saw the Modi Government unilaterally make enormous concessions that threaten our farmers and industries," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 09:38 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 09:38 IST
India NewsUSCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald TrumpJairam Ramesh

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