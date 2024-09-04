Will push for raising steel import duties to 10-12%: HD Kumaraswamy

FAME-III on the way

On the sidelines of another event organised by industry body Assocham, he said, "the third iteration of Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) Electric Vehicles (FAME) 3 scheme will be rolled out within two month."

"We are taking a comprehensive approach to boost EV eco-system and I call upon all stakeholders to join hands towards making India a global leader in electric mobility and towards our vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat, " he added.

FAME 3 will replace the temporary Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) 2024, which is set to expire in September. The EMPS, which was supposed to be operational from April 1 to July 31 2024, with a total outlay of Rs.500 crore, has been extended by two more months to September 30, 2024. Moreover, the scheme's outlay was increased to Rs 778 crore.

The government notified Phase-II of the FAME Scheme for a five-year period starting from April 1, 2019, with a total outlay of Rs 11,500 crore. Under this scheme, as of July 31, EV manufacturers have made claims worth Rs 6,825 crore for 16.7 lakh vehicles.

The Phase-I of the FAME scheme was launched in 2015 for a four-year period ending on March 31, 2019, with an outlay of Rs 895 crore.