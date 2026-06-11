Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Will remove AFSPA from entire Northeast barring one or two states next year: Amit Shah

Underlining that the signing of the MoU was a “historic moment”, Shah said it has removed the last hurdle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed Northeast.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2026, 16:08 IST
India NewsAmit ShahNortheast

Follow us on :

Follow Us