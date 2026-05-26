<p>Seven in 10 consumers say they will reduce non-essential travel and outings to tackle the rising petrol and diesel prices, according to a latest survey. </p>.<p>The findings of the national-level survey were published by LocalCircles on Monday.</p>.<p>LocalCircles is a community social media platform that enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the government to make policies that are citizen and small business centric.</p>.<p>The survey received 41,000 responses from household consumers in 308 districts. While 62% respondents were men, 38% were women. As many as 42% of respondents were from tier 1, 31% from tier 2, and 27% respondents were from tier 3, 4 and 5 districts.</p>.<p>“Industry analysts have already warned that if global crude prices continue at high levels, further upward revisions in domestic fuel rates cannot be ruled out in coming weeks, intensifying the pressure on household finances,” a release said. </p>.<p>When asked how they will cope with rising petrol/diesel prices, 71% indicated they will reduce non-essential travel, while 35% said they will “combine trips and optimise travel frequency”. </p>.<p>The other responses included 29% each for continuing with the current travel model and a shift to lower-cost travel options like vehicle pooling, public transport, bike and cheaper app-based service. </p>.<p>“To sum up, 7 in 10 consumers surveyed say they will reduce non-essential travel and outings to cope with rising petrol/diesel prices,” the survey said. </p>.<p>Five in 10 respondents said that the “cost of transportation, products and services has increased due to multiple rounds of petrol/diesel price increases”. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, 61% of the respondents said that the cost of transportation had increased due to multiple hikes in fuel prices, while 48% said that the cost of some products had increased. About 37% of respondents replied that the cost of some services increased, while 39% said that they did not face much impact so far. </p>.<p>On the other hand, 57% of the respondents from Bengaluru said they will reduce non-essential travel, 19% said they will move to low-cost transportation, 29% said they will combine trips, 30% said they will reduce other household spends and 21% said they will procure products and services from cheaper or nearby stores.</p>.<p>About 22% of the respondents said they haven’t experienced much impact, while 14% said they had delayed discretionary purchases, travel or leisure activities and 17% said they were not doing anything specifically to lower transportation-related costs.</p>