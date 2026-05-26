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Will rising petrol prices keep Indians off the roads? Survey reveals big shift

The findings of the national-level survey were published by LocalCircles on Monday.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:25 IST
fuel price hikeFuel pricetravel

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