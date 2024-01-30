Will Sonia Gandhi take the Rajya Sabha route to Parliament? Speculations rife in Congress

New Delhi: Amidst suggestions that Sonia Gandhi may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, speculations about the top Congress leader taking the Rajya Sabha route to continue in Parliament is growing even as some party units are demanding that she fight the polls from their states.

In case 76-year-old Sonia, who represents Gandhi family pocket borough Rae Bareli at present, does not contest the Lok Sabha elections, some sections have suggested that she fight the Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka or Himachal Pradesh.

Telangana Congress leaders have been demanding that she should fight Lok Sabha elections from one of the seats in the state like Khammam.

However, the party has not officially announced Sonia's future plans on fighting the Lok Sabha or Rajya elections. Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states are scheduled for February 27 while the last date of nominations is February 15.