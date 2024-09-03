Will work relentlessly to make India green mobility destination, says Amitabh Kant

New Delhi: The government will relentlessly push for adoption of green mobility in India through all the policy levers available with it, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) event here, he stated that the government is taking several policy measures to encourage a shift towards electric mobility in the country.

"We have had a policy framework where the tax on electric vehicles is just 5 per cent as compared to 48 per cent on hybrids which we intend to continue over a long period of time," Kant stated.