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'PM Modi's appeal about spending wisely, not austerity': Centre clarifies amid West Asia crisis

Official sources emphasised that the Modi government is not cutting capital expenditure, welfare spending, or subsidies in any manner.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiWest Asia

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