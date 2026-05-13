<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday clarified that Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>’s appeal is not about spending less but about spending more wisely by reducing fuel consumption, avoidable dependence on imported goods, and foreign-currency-intensive services.</p><p>Official sources emphasised that the Modi government is not cutting capital expenditure, welfare spending, or subsidies in any manner.</p><p>While chairing a Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Modi urged his colleagues to curtail unnecessary expenditure, particularly on petrol and other resources, in view of the ongoing West Asia crisis.</p><p>He is learnt to have asked ministers to focus on cost-cutting measures and consciously reduce the use of resources.</p>.'Nation first duty above comfort': PM Modi's seven appeals to people to mitigate West Asia crisis impact.<p>Sources said the Prime Minister also directed ministers to reduce the size of their official convoys and limit non-essential foreign visits.</p><p>Several ministers have already announced steps in this regard.</p><p>Modi has also asked for electric vehicles to be included in his own convoy wherever possible, without making fresh purchases.</p><p>Government sources stressed that the Prime Minister’s call to conserve fuel, adopt work-from-home wherever feasible, and reduce avoidable foreign exchange outflows does not amount to “austerity measures,” a term that carries a negative economic connotation.</p><p>Modi during a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad on Sunday urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption and spend more wisely amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-asia">West Asia</a> crisis.</p>.PM's 7-point appeal to public: Modi should proceed to Vanaprastha Ashram in national interest, says Congress.<p>He suggested several practical steps, including reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, greater adoption of electric vehicles, shifting parcel movement to railways, and working from home to conserve foreign exchange.</p><p>Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw echoed the Prime Minister’s message, stating, “PM Modi has been guiding us about the less usage of products from outside. I also appeal to everyone to use limited overseas products and focus on self-reliance.”</p>