With chaos in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Centre may push for delimitation law again in Parliament

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Modi government may revive delimitation law amid Opposition chaos to implement women's reservation before 2029 elections.
Key points
• Women's reservation bill
Passed in 2023, the bill reserves 33% seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies but requires delimitation for implementation.
• Delimitation push
Centre may reintroduce delimitation legislation in Parliament, leveraging Opposition disunity to gain support ahead of 2029 elections.
• Opposition disarray
Internal rebellions and parties distancing from I.N.D.I.A. bloc have weakened Opposition unity, improving NDA's chances on delimitation.
• Southern states' concerns
Southern states fear losing representation if seat redistribution is based solely on population figures, making delimitation politically sensitive.
• Implementation timeline
Women's reservation can only be implemented after Census and delimitation, delaying its effect until at least the 2029 elections.
Key statistics
33%
Women's reservation percentage
2023
Year women's reservation bill passed
2029
Next Lok Sabha elections
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:05 IST