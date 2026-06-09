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With chaos in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Centre may push for delimitation law again in Parliament

The women’s reservation bill, passed in 2023, provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:05 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

With chaos in I.N.D.I.A. bloc, Centre may push for delimitation law again in Parliament

In one line
Modi government may revive delimitation law amid Opposition chaos to implement women's reservation before 2029 elections.
Key points
Women's reservation bill
Passed in 2023, the bill reserves 33% seats for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies but requires delimitation for implementation.
Delimitation push
Centre may reintroduce delimitation legislation in Parliament, leveraging Opposition disunity to gain support ahead of 2029 elections.
Opposition disarray
Internal rebellions and parties distancing from I.N.D.I.A. bloc have weakened Opposition unity, improving NDA's chances on delimitation.
Southern states' concerns
Southern states fear losing representation if seat redistribution is based solely on population figures, making delimitation politically sensitive.
Implementation timeline
Women's reservation can only be implemented after Census and delimitation, delaying its effect until at least the 2029 elections.
Key statistics
33%
Women's reservation percentage
2023
Year women's reservation bill passed
2029
Next Lok Sabha elections
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiOppositionIndia PoliticsNDAI.N.D.I.A

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