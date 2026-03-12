Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

With data being managed by global companies, right to privacy matter of concern: Supreme Court

The court also said another point can be whether data with respect to a person, so long as he holds a public office, can be termed as personal data or can it be termed as private data.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 16:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 16:40 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us