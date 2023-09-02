With FSSAI's nod, Mithun meat with unique flavour, low-fat content to find its way to plates

"Mithun, as a lesser-known meat source compared to conventional options, brings a novel and distinctive flavour profile to the table of meat lovers in India. Its introduction provides an opportunity for meat enthusiasts to explore new tastes and culinary experiences, enriching their gastronomic journeys," said Girish Patil, director of Nagaland-based National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), an agency under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

Patil said Mithun meat has a distinct flavour that sets it apart from conventional bovine meat like beef and buffalo meat. Mithun meat tends to be leaner and slightly tougher compared to beef. “The animals' natural habitat and lifestyle, which often includes more physical activity, contribute to the development of lean muscle."

Low-fat content

Patil said Mithun meat is known for its relatively low-fat content, making it a healthier option for those seeking lean protein sources. "The lower fat content contributes to a different mouthfeel compared to beef. Additionally, Mithun meat contains essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that are commonly found in meat products, contributing to its nutritional value."

An estimate in 2019 put Mithun's population at 3.9 lakh of which Arunachal Pradesh alone found having 3.50 lakh. The NRCM first applied for the FSSAI's recognition in 2017.

Patil said FSSAI's recognition would help in the promotion of mithun meat consumption and thereby encourage commercial rearing and offer more livelihood options in the Northeast.

In order to celebrate FSSAI's recognition, the NRCM on Friday celebrated the first National Mithun Day (September 1) at its campus at Medziphema in Nagaland. Mithun meat was given a brand name, Weeshi, a Naga terminology, Patil said.

Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education & Tourism Temjen Imna Along, Kazheto Kinimi, advisor of animal husbandry and veterinary, beside others attended the celebrations.