With passage of Delhi services bill, city's administrative apparatus to get streamlined

'Entries 1, 2 and 18 of List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution relate to Public order, Police and Land. Entries 64, 65 and 66 of List II of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution relating to offences against laws with respect to any of the matters in the list, jurisdiction and powers of all courts, except the Supreme Court and fees in respect of any of the matters in this list.' The bill states that the 'quorum for the meeting of NCCSA shall be of two members'. This indicates that despite the absence of the chief minister, the other two members can hold the meeting.