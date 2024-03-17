With Rs 2,555 crore, BJP earned the most through electoral bonds in 2019-2020

As per the data, the BJP encashed electoral bonds worth Rs 6,986.5 crore in all, with the Trinamool Congress remaining the second-largest recipient of donations at Rs 1,397 crore. The Congress, with an encashment of Rs 1,334.35 crore, was the third highest, and the Bharath Rashtra Samithi being the fourth highest at Rs 1,322 crore.

The data released by the EC on Sunday, the second such set of data, includes lists of donations before April 2019 – between March 9, 2018 and April 11, 2019. As per the new figures, BJP made Rs 2,658.35 crore, while the Congress made Rs 530.1 crore, and Trinamool Congress got Rs 97.28 crore.

On Thursday, the EC released data from April 12, 2019 to January 24, 2024 and on Sunday, the data was from the sealed cover data of electoral bonds sent to the EC by the Supreme Court registry. It, however, doesn’t include names of donors, but some of the parties made voluntary disclosures. The BJP was among the parties that did not disclose that and said that it was “not required” to do so.