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With surge in domestic support for Hindutva, RSS is rebranding itself abroad 

For decades, the RSS’ global outreach focused largely on diaspora mobilisation and financial support for various programmes and agitations such as the epochal Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 19:52 IST
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