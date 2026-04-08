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Within 7 minutes of meeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar said 'get lost': TMC's Derek O'Brien

O'Brien countered by asking the EC to release the video or transcript of the meeting, claiming that the CEC did not say anything like that in the meeting.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 11:47 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTMCECDerek O'Brien

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