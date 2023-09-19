Without cruelty on record, no irretrievable breakdown of marriage: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said the principle of irretrievable breakdown of marriage cannot used invariably to dissolve the marriage between the parties in a contested divorce proceeding, without recording a finding of cruelty on the part of a spouse.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi set aside a Madras High Court's order dissolving the marriage of a couple.

The High Court has relied upon the principle of irretrievable breakdown of marriage to grant decree of divorce. It had said the couple had been living separately for 12 years and forcing them to continue their relationship would mean prolonging their agony.

"We are of the opinion that the High Court has committed error of law by relying on the principle of irretrievable breakdown of marriage to dissolve the marriage between the parties in a contested divorce proceeding. The High Court, however, did not return any finding on allegations of cruelty on the part of the wife, on which the Family Court came to a specific conclusion," the bench said.

The bench said a finding on the aspect of cruelty is necessary for proper adjudication of the appeals while setting aside the judgment of the High Court, to the extent it decreed divorce by dissolving the marriage between the parties.