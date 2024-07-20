Woman accuses Jindal Steel executive of sexual harassment on Kolkata-Abu Dhabi Etihad flight; Naveen Jindal responds

A woman has taken to X to accuse former CEO of Jindal Steel and CEO of the company's Vulcan Green , Dinesh Kr Saraogi, of sexual harassment during a flight from Kolkata to Abu Dhabi.
Sharing her ordeal the woman on X wrote, "Sharing an incident that happened with me in the flight from Calcutta to Abu Dhabi (transit to Boston). I am very grateful to the staff of @Etiihad and the Abu Dhabi police for the support they provided me. TW: Sexual Assault."
She continues to share her harrowing experience in the threads to her post saying that she was seated next to an industrialist who was roughly 65 years old and belongs to Rajasthan.
She wrote, "I was seated next to an industrialist (Dinesh Kr. Saraogi, CEO of Jindal Steel) He must be roughly 65 in age & told me he now lives in Oman but travels frequently. He started chatting me up - very normal conversation about our roots, family etc. He is from Churu in Rajasthan..."
The woman said that they both were having a normal conversation about hobbies, families and backgrounds until Saraogi told her that he has some 'movie clips to show on his phone'.
She wrote, "& both sons are married & settled in the US etc. The conversation moved to what my hobbies are. He asked if I enjoy watching movies & I was like of course. He then proceeds to tell me he has some movie clips on his phone. He whips out his phone and earphones to show me PORN!"
Alleging that Saraogi showed her some uncomfortable videos, the woman also said that he started groping her and she ran off to the aircraft's washroom.
She writes in her further threads, "He started groping me. I was frozen in shock and scare. I eventually ran off to the washroom and complained to the air staff. Thankfully the Etihad team was very pro-active and took action immediately. They made me sit at their seating area and served me tea & fruits."
The woman said that she could not proceed with filing a complaint against Saraogi as she could have missed her flight if she did so.
"He kept calling them to ask where I had gone. The staff also informed the cops at Abu Dhabi who were waiting as soon the gates of the aircraft opened. I could not proceed with a complaint because I would have missed my connecting flight to Boston."
She said that she was escorted to another gate so that Saraogi could not reach her. She also said that he did not deny it when questioned by the police about the incident.
She wrote, "I was escorted to the next gate to ensure he does not come near me. He also did not deny this when the cops asked him questions. I am sharing this because I want to remind everyone that something like this can happen to anyone."
The woman mentioned Naveen Jindal, founder of Jindal Steel who responded to the woman's post promising her immediate probe and strictest action.
"I am working to get this incident out to the founder of Jindal Steel @MPNaveenJindal so that he is aware of the kind of people who are in leadership. I am also afraid of how this molester must be treating his female employees from a place of power."
She wrote, "P.S I am fine, a little rattled and disturbed. I feel violated but I also want to make sure this never happens to another woman."
In her ongoing threads, she thanked the Etihad airlines for shielding her.
"Thank you @etihad (I seemed to have tagged your wrong account). I am forever grateful to your 2 crew members on flight EY 257 on 16th July from CCU to AUH, who shielded me and stood by through this ordeal."
Naveen Jindal replied to the woman's post saying, "Dear Ananya, thank you for reaching out and speaking up! It takes a lot of courage to do what you did and I want you to know that we have a zero tolerance policy for such matters. I have asked the team to immediately investigate the matter and thereafter strictest and necessary action will be taken."