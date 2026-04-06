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Woman alleges ‘Love Jihad,’ retracts in video

Congress leader Rajat Ullagaddimath alleged that BJP was trying to stoke tensions ahead of the byelection by projecting personal problems as instances of ‘Love Jihad’, which he said was part of the saffron party’s ‘toolkit’.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 00:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 00:01 IST
India NewsLove jihadHubbali

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