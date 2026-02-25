Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Woman dragged by hair on crowded Kalyan local train, video goes viral

Railway and local police officials said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and gathering details about the incident.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 15:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 15:36 IST
India NewsMumbaiViral videolocal train

Follow us on :

Follow Us