Woman from Hyderabad found 'murdered' in Australia

The Victoria Police in a statement dated March 9, on its website, said "Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a deceased person was located in Buckley, near Winchelsea. Officers located the deceased person on Mount Pollock Road about midday." A second crime scene has been established at a residential address on Mirka Way, Point Cook and is believed to be connected to the homicide, it said, adding the investigators are treating the death as suspicious.