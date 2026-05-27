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Woman, ‘lover’ arrested for tying husband to cot, setting him ablaze in UP

The incident took place on May 21 at Rehra village in Siddharth Nagar district.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndiaCrimeextramarital affair

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