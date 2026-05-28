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Woman police inspector suspended for custodial torture of woman and son

The mother-son duo alleged that they were assaulted in custody, confined inside a toilet for nearly four hours and forced to sign blank papers.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:22 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:22 IST
OdishaIndiaCrimePoliceBhubaneshwarcustodial torture

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