<p>Bhubaneswar: A woman police inspector has been suspended for misconduct and dereliction of duty after officials of her Talchua Marine Police Station in Odisha's Kendrapara district were accused of custodial torture.</p>.<p>The step was taken after Annapurna Mandal (55) and her son Ananta Kumar Mandal (31) of Giripahi village, accused the police station's inspector in charge, Sandhyarani Jena and another officer of subjecting them to "third-degree" torture inside the police station on Monday.</p>.<p>The mother and son duo were summoned to the police station on Monday based on a written complaint made by Annapurna's husband, Manoranjan Mandal. He had lodged a complaint against his wife and son on Sunday over a domestic dispute.</p>.<p>The mother-son duo alleged that they were assaulted in custody, confined inside a toilet for nearly four hours and forced to sign blank papers. The woman also claimed that she was disrobed and that police personnel wiped off the vermillion (sindoor) from her forehead.</p>.<p>It was also alleged that the son's mobile phone was seized.</p>.<p>Both sustained multiple injuries and were later admitted to the community health centre at Rajnagar.</p>.SHO suspended after CCTV shows 'assault' on pregnant woman at police station in Kochi.<p>An official order said that the inspector in charge, Sandhyarani Jena, "was suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty, whereas a formal disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against her".</p>.<p>The order further said the inspector would remain under the disciplinary control of the Inspector General of police (Central Range), Cuttack, during the suspension period.</p>.<p>The Kendrapara superintendent of police has been directed to serve the order and submit draft charges along with evidence for disciplinary proceedings.</p>.CCTV shows station house officer slapping pregnant woman in Kerala's Kochi.<p>Meanwhile, the accused inspector Jena denied all allegations.</p>