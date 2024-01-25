Woman seeks divorce after husband took her on honeymoon to Ayodhya instead of Goa

A woman from Piplani in Bhopal has filed for a divorce as her husband took her to Ayodhya and Varanasi instead of Goa for their honeymoon.

Ten days after the couple's return from their trip, on January 19, the case made its way to the Bhopal family court, according to reports by the Free Press Journal.

According to the woman filing for divorce, her spouse is currently employed in the IT industry and makes an adequate living. Travelling overseas for their honeymoon was not a problem for them because she works and makes a decent living.

Despite any budgetary restriction, the woman's husband insisted on taking her to a location in India instead of taking her abroad. The pair decided to spend their honeymoon in Goa or South India after he explained that he had to take care of his parents.

Without informing his spouse, he subsequently purchased tickets to Ayodhya and Varanasi. A day before their departure, he told her that their itinerary had been altered and they would now be visiting Ayodhya as his mother wanted to see the city prior to the Ram Mandirs consecration.

The wife went along with the plan without raising any objections. However, once they got back from their trips, she approached the family court to file for divorce from her husband.

She also asserted in her statement that her husband prioritised his parents over her. Her husband, meanwhile, claimed that his wife was simply creating a lot of fuss.

Counseling is currently being provided to the couple at the Bhopal Family Court.