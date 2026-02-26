<p>A simple bowl of sabudana has taken<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/trending"> social media</a> by storm after a woman described her lunch as “gorgeous tapioca pearls” — leaving the internet amused and surprisingly educated.</p><p>X user Navya sparked the viral moment when she posted a picture of her meal with the caption, “Made these gorgeous tapioca pearls for lunch.” </p><p>The image showed a bowl of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/308717/enjoy-humble-sabudana.html">sabudana </a>khichdi — small, clear sago balls mixed tossed with peanuts and bright orange carrot cubes, served with a spoon.</p>.<p>For many Indians, sabudana is a familiar comfort food, especially popular during fasting rituals such as Navratri. But what caught people off guard was its English name: tapioca pearls. While some users were well aware of the term, many were today years old when they discovered that their humble sabudana had such a fancy global identity.</p><p><strong>Netizens react as post goes viral</strong></p><p>The phrasing sparked instant chatter. One user joked that it was “the LinkedIn version of sabudana khichdi,” implying the rebranding gave the traditional dish a corporate glow-up. Another chimed in with a simple correction: “Sabakki uppittu.” Yet another quipped, “Sabudana khichdi bolo,” urging everyone to stick to the OG name. A different comment cleverly dubbed it “Sabudana Ragebait,” hinting that the post was destined to stir debate.</p><p>Navya posted the meal photo on February 24 and it soon went viral, now grabbing over hundreds of likes. </p>.'Dinner aur dessert': Swiggy shares photo of having rice with chocolate ice cream; netizens react to bizarre food combo.<p>As the post gained traction, brands also jumped into the fun. One particular comment that stood out was Swiggy Instamart joining the conversation with a cheeky note: "Sabudana ko pata hai uske baarein mein yeh sab baatein ho rahi hai?” (Does sabudana know people are talking all these about it?), further fuelling the laughs.</p>