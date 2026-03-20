<p>In a disturbing incident, the superintendent of Mirzapur district faced body shaming and digital harassment after a video featuring her, showcasing the arrest of a criminal was posted by the department on their social media handle.</p><p>The pool of derogatory remarks on the post compelled the department to disable the comment section to prevent further uninvited opinions.</p><p>This has raised concerns around the digital safety of the women in the country if the female police personnel are unsafe.</p><p>As per the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), over 76,650 cases of cybercrimes against women were recorded in 2025, with an increase of 28,322 cases from 2024.</p>.With rise in public filming cases, calls grow for stronger privacy laws for women.<p>Kaushik was going about her day and shared an arrest of a criminal who was charged with stealing a motorcycle. Rather than appreciating her success, the audience mostly commented on the physical appearance of the police personnel. </p><p>About over 2000 comments flooded the post featuring the officer, with most remarks around her physical appearance and others obscene. </p><p>“The case seems to be huge,” said a troller whose comment invited around 900 likes from random viewers.</p><p>The incident has sparked a broader debate on cyberbullying, sexism and accountability on social media. </p><p>Many netizens raised the doubt that if a senior police officer is subjected to this casual sexism, women without power must be helpless. </p><p>Aparna Kaushik is a 2018-batch officer of the Indian Police service, notable for holding several key positions in Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>The 2024 report of the United Nations Secretary-General shows growing backlash against women’s rights, rapid rise of the artificial intelligence and a growing normalcy around an ecosystem that encourages misogynistic content to seep into mainstream media, shaping public attitudes towards women.</p><p>Many women in the country face digital abuse, trolling, deep fakes and stalking on a regular basis, with some women reported to have received nudes from unknown followers.</p><p><strong>How to protect oneself from digital abuse?</strong></p><p>With increasing cases of cyber harassment, it is important to practice some safe internet practices as follows:</p><ul><li><p>Cover your webcam when not in use.</p></li><li><p>Be selective about accepting friend requests from strangers on social media.</p></li><li><p>Block people who are making us uncomfortable.</p></li><li><p>Logout of websites after using them.</p></li><li><p>Disable location services from social media outlets.</p></li><li><p>Refrain from sharing personal information online.</p></li><li><p>Report abusive content on the internet.</p></li></ul>