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Woman SP body shamed on internet, disables comment section; outrage surges on safety of ordinary citizens

The pool of derogatory remarks on the post compelled the department to disable the comment section to prevent further uninvited remarks.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 09:13 IST
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