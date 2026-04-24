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'Woman's choice to be accorded highest importance': Supreme Court allows termination of 15-year-old's pregnancy

The SC bench said that no court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy against her will.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtpregnancyAbortion

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