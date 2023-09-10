Women, children suffer most during communal violence, says actor Prakash Raj

"Today when you see Manipur, these wounds tell us what a communal war or violence has brought to us. Who suffers the most, the women, the children, the future. Because these wounds are deeper than flesh. Did we not learn from it? When I see the 16-17-year-old youngsters in the processions brandishing swords and guns, my heart cries. They don't have dreams. They don't know what the future holds for them. Who brainwashed them and why are we silent about it?" Raj asked.