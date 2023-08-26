Women Equality Day: Important to remove bias rather than 'woman' tag, says female top bosses

This entails being a role model for other women who observe the journey and the generations that follow, she added.

SUGAR Cosmetics Cofounder and CEO and Shark Tank India investor Vineeta Singh said, 'As a female entrepreneur, I strongly believe that being acknowledged as a woman in the business realm isn't a negative designation. The objective isn't to erase the 'woman' label, but rather to transform the narrative that surrounds it.' Vineeta said networking has been male-dominated historically, which can put women at a disadvantage. She also pointed out how there is a perception that women are less capable in certain industries or leadership roles.