Women have fought for place in legal profession, don’t need tokenism: SG Tushar Mehta

Women waged nothing short of a battle to have a place in the legal profession, the solicitor general said at an event organised by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and SILF Ladies Group (SLG).

Mehta said women are already ahead of men and have always been at the forefront of things.

"I believe that ladies who want to be equal to men lack ambition. Because you are already ahead of men. Why should you downgrade yourself and attempt to be equal to men? You need not and I say this with utmost seriousness at my command," he said.

Referring to a study conducted in the aviation industry, Mehta said that it showed that women pilots were calmer, better composed, and more mature in dealing with a mechanical crisis in the aircraft or a crisis like hijacking.

"So in whichever way you examine, women have always been at the forefront and they are better human beings," he said.

Mehta said he rejected the notion of measuring women’s success based on statistical studies.

"Statistically, if you go by the powerful leadership of the country, out of all the prime ministers, right from Jawaharlal Nehru, there was only one lady prime minister, Indira Gandhi – but for the Emergency – one was enough.

“One Golda Meir in Israel was enough. One Margaret Thatcher in Britain was enough," he said.