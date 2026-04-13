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Women in polls: Parties high on rhetoric, low on action

While data on the latest candidates’ family backgrounds are not available, a study indicates that women from political families are more likely to get an election ticket.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 03:09 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 03:09 IST
India NewsParliamentwomanIndian politcsQuota

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