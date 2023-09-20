Women's Bill: Smriti Irani slams Opposition over demand for 'immediate' implementation of quota

"We have made the women count. It is time for you in the Opposition to step up," she said, asking it to walk the talk and support 'nari shakti'.

The constitutional amendment bill was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.

The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercise.