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Women's Quota Bill | Activists flag lack of transparency, criticise Centre over 'secretive’ move

A reform of such historic magnitude deserves transparent debate, public scrutiny and the inclusion of diverse voices to ensure it truly empowers people.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 09:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 09:16 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLok Sabhawomen reservationactivist

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