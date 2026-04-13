<p>New Delhi: A group of activists and academicians on Monday found fault with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Modi</a> government's "secretive and non-democratic" manner in bringing Bills for early <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/implementation">implementation</a> of 33% women's quota by even "excluding women from the conversation" and demanded that the draft be released immediately for public consultation.</p>.<p>"Given the far-reaching ramifications of these legislations, it is shocking that the citizens of the country have been kept completely in the dark about the contents of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bills">bills</a>, their implications and the rationale for bringing these constitutional and legislative amendments," the statement signed by 262 people, including Anjali Bhardwaj, Zoya Hasan, Jayati Ghosh and K Sujatha Rao, said.</p>.<p>They expressed "deep concern" about the "complete lack of transparency" regarding the Bills proposed to be taken up during the three-day special extension of the Budget Session of Parliament from April 16 to 18, the statement, which was also signed by Nikhil Dey, GN Devy, Harsh Mander and Anand Patwardhan, said.</p>.<p>Referring to reports about the government bringing Bills on 33% quota and a proposal for a uniform 50% increase in seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the statement said the laws will fundamentally re-shape India’s electoral democracy and impact every voter in the country. </p>.<p>"Information about the proposed laws is reaching people only through media reports based on 'sources'. This is a flagrant violation of peoples’ fundamental right to information and the principles laid out in the Pre-legislative Consultation Policy," it said.</p>.'Can't be deferred any longer': PM Modi appeals to women across India on 33% quota bill.<p>The statement said the pre-legislative consultation policy adopted by the Union Government in 2014 mandates placing draft legislations in the public domain for at least 30 days, inviting public comments and making a summary of feedback or comments received available on the concerned ministry’s website prior to sending it for Cabinet approval.</p>.<p>It also requires that wide publicity be given to the consultation process and the draft legislation through print and electronic media, or in such other manner considered necessary to reach the affected people.</p>.<p>"Given the tremendous impact the three legislations proposed to be taken up in the upcoming session of Parliament will have on our democracy, we demand that the government make the text of the draft bills public immediately and ensure wide dissemination through various modes, and in multiples languages and put the draft bills through robust public consultation, in line with the Pre-legislative Consultation Policy," it said.</p>.<p>"While we wholeheartedly support reservation for women in the legislature, and many of us have been part of campaigns demanding the same, we strongly oppose the secretive, nondemocratic manner in which the proposed legislations are being brought. It is a profound irony, and a grave disservice to the democratic process, to introduce legislation for women’s empowerment while simultaneously excluding women from the conversation," it said.</p>.<p>A reform of such historic magnitude deserves transparent debate, public scrutiny and the inclusion of diverse voices to ensure it truly empowers people, rather than being rushed through in the midst of ongoing state elections as a political tool, the statement added.</p>