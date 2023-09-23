Women's quota bill makes it past both Houses; India's path to becoming Vishwaguru hits Canada-shaped hurdle

The Women's Reservation Bill crossed the Parliamentary hurdle with the Rajya Sabha voting in favour of it unanimously, while in the Lok Sabha it was passed with 454 votes for and 2 against. The naysayers were from AIMIM and the party chief Owaisi clarified that the decision to oppose the bill came because it would only benefit savarna (privileged) women.

He also mentioned that since the bill is linked to delimitation, southern states should be wary because there is no going back once that genie is out of the bottle.

Other parties who supported the bill too found a similar flaw, with the opposition uniting in asking for an OBC quota within the bill and seeking its immediate implementation. The Parliament during the Special Session saw some rousing speeches from Congress's Sonia Gandhi, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, and NCP's Supriya Sule while the BJP fronted a male speaker to go first, with Amit Shah justifying that men too can speak on women's issues.

The entire debate around the issue had some politically charged moments, and others that were relatively light - including TMC's Kakoli Ghosh Dostidar quoting Muhammad Ali or Cassius Clay, the boxing legend who'd said "catch me if you can" when comparing how far ahead TMC was than other parties in terms of women's representation. When Shashi Tharoor spoke on the issue, the day after the Bill was passed in the LS, there was some ruckus over his purported disrespect shown to women. Tharoor clarified that this was not the case, and a BJP leader humorously added that one can never accuse Tharoor of being "anti women".

Meanwhile, BJP chief J P Nadda while speaking in the Rajya Sabha thundered that if needed, they could have seat reservation in Wayanad, Amethi, and Kalaburagi in an obvious jibe at the Congress top brass even as he locked horns with his counterpart Mallikarjun Kharge. However, it was an AAP member who replied to this jibe saying that seat reservation can swing both ways and their coalition might also call for a reservation of the Varanasi seat, referring to PM Modi's constituency.

The session also saw parties clamouring to seek credit for the bill with the NDA government firmly crediting Modi for having brought it about, while Congress and others posited that the idea had been floated long before Modi came to power.

The discussion over Chandrayaan-3 also led to a political slugfest with the NDA members championing Modi's contribution to the space mission, and the opposition trying to credit Nehru's scientific spirit for the entire venture to have been possible.

However, with the Special Session coming to an end, there is greater clarity on matters like the census as well as the opposition's outreach plan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Sonia Gandhi, who had led the debate on the women's quota bill, sounded the clarion call for a census, and it was echoed by many other members, before Amit Shah announced that the census would be conducted soon after the 2024 polls. The census is linked to the delimitation move the government plans to bring about - a step that would hurt several south Indian states that have effectively managed to control population, and runs the risk of reducing their representation at national level politics as well.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin said as much, terming it a Damocles sword.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, intervened in the women's quota bill in the Lok Sabha where he outlined his party's OBC outreach plan ahead of the polls, in a year where both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliance are focusing on OBC votes.

