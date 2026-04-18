Women's quota bill would have ensured defeat of democracy, Constitution: Aaditya Thackeray
Thackeray, in a post on X, claimed that the Bill would have amended the Constitution for the political means of the ruling regime to increase seats, reduce the voice of many states and enable the gerrymandering of constituencies to ensure unfair victories.
The Bill that would have amended the Constitution for political means of the ruling regime- to increase the seats, reduce the voice of many states and enable the gerrymandering of constituencies to ensure unfair victories stands defeated in the Parliament.