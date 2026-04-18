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Women's quota bill would have ensured defeat of democracy, Constitution: Aaditya Thackeray

Thackeray, in a post on X, claimed that the Bill would have amended the Constitution for the political means of the ruling regime to increase seats, reduce the voice of many states and enable the gerrymandering of constituencies to ensure unfair victories.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 06:20 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 06:20 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDemocracyConstitutionAaditya Thackeray

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