<p>All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the party would convene a meeting of all the opposition parties on April 15, to discuss the Women’s Reservation Bill.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Kharge maintained that the Congress “fully supports” the legislation. However, he slammed the Union government for its unwillingness to hold wider consultations.</p>.<p>“If they (Centre) call all parties and allow discussions, we can participate and offer our suggestions. But they are not prepared to call all-party meeting. That is why we are once again convening an all (opposition) party meeting on April 15. Whatever decision we take in that all-party meeting, we will convey it,” Kharge added.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge seeks details on women's quota bill, urges PM Modi for all-party meet.<p>The Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha said that the Congress had always backed women’s reservation. “None of us is opposed to Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or the women’s reservation Bill. We have already supported it, and it is an Act that was passed unanimously. They are simply trying to take political advantage of this,” he charged.</p>.<p>“We have already implemented (women’s reservation) in panchayats and even in corporations. So there is no need to teach us lessons,” Kharge said.</p>