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Women’s Reservation Bill: Congress will convene all-party meet on April 15, says Kharge

Kharge maintained that the Congress “fully supports” the legislation. However, he slammed the Union government for its unwillingness to hold wider consultations.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 00:11 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 00:11 IST
India NewsCongressMallikarjun Kharge

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