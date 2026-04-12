Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Women’s quota row: Delay may derail 2029 rollout, Rijiju tells Kharge

Rijiju said telephonic conversations had also been held between March 23 and April 2 with leaders of AAP, RJD, CPI(M), IUML, JMM, BRS and several other parties, with many already conveying support.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 16:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 April 2026, 16:55 IST
India NewsMallikarjun KhargeKiren Rijijuwomen reservation

Follow us on :

Follow Us