Women's representation in policymaking now set to increase significantly, says Anurag Thakur

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as saying 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai', he urged the women to come forward, 'chase your dreams, grab the opportunities available all around, and take India forward to the status of a developed country by 2047.' 'The special session of the Parliament was truly historic as we moved to the new parliament building and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam bill got passed,' Thakur, who is also Youth Affairs and Sports Minister said at an interaction with the youth at the PSG College of Arts and Sciences, Coimbatore.