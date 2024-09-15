Women's Reservation Act opportunity for Congress to support aspiring women leaders: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the Women's Reservation Act is an opportunity for the Congress to nurture and support both established and aspiring women leaders.

In his message on the 40th anniversary of the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), Gandhi said that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, he met remarkable women across India determined to make a difference.

"Many had the passion, perseverance and commitment to drive far reaching changes in society. Some of the fiercest and most fearless voices against injustice were of women," the former Congress chief said.