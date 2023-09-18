Women's reservation bill approved by Cabinet: MoS Prahlad Singh Patel

Patel is the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti.

The Union Cabinet met this evening after the first sitting of the five-day special session of Parliament.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on for over 90 minutes.

Sources said several BJP ministers and MPs have been asked to bring women constituents to Parliament in the coming days. BJP president J P Nadda met many of them on Monday.