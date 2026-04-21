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Women's Reservation Bill: Congress recalls Rahul, Sonia letters to PM Modi, says govt 'slept' on this demand

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi had said, "I am writing to request you to take advantage of your majority in the Lok Sabha to now get the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the Lower House as well..."
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSonia Gandhi

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