Women’s Reservation Bill introduced in Lok Sabha; to be discussed tomorrow

If passed, it would be the first law enacted in the new Parliament building inaugurated earlier this year. While speaking ahead of the introduction of the Bill, the prime minister said the government wants more women to join the development process of the country.

“There have been many efforts; earlier in 1996, the first bill was introduced. During Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure, many times, the Women’s Reservation Bill was brought, but numbers could not be mustered for it and the dream was left unfulfilled. For ensuring the rights of women and putting their power to use, God has chosen me. This date of September 19 is going to be etched in history,” he said.

In the Rajya Sabha, he urged that the Bill be passed unanimously.

The Modi government would pitch this bill to reach out to women voters while the Opposition plans to counter it by talking about the delay in its implementation. The government expects that the women’s quota will be in place by 2029 but the Opposition is skeptical, claiming the whole exercise may overshoot the deadline and could be a reality only in 2034.

Union home minister Amit Shah said the introduction of the Bill shows the “unwavering commitment” of the Modi Government to empower women.

“Sadly, the Opposition is unable to digest this. And, what is more shameful is that except tokenism, the Congress has never been serious about women’s reservation. Either they let legislation lapse or their friendly parties prevented the Bill from being tabled. Their double standards will never be hidden, whatever stunts they try to take credit,” Shah said.