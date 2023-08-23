Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 70 cr women, says BRS leader Kavitha

Dismissing opposition's remarks on allottment of tickets to women in the forthcoming Assembly elections by the ruling BRS, MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday said the women's reservation issue was not her domestic problem but concerns 70 crore female folk in the country.

Addressing reporters here, she slammed both the Congress and the BJP, saying both parties have ignored the Women Reservation Bill, which though passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010, has yet to be cleared by the Lok Sabha despite figuring in the BJP’s election manifesto.